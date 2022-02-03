Inspired Energy’s (INSE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON INSE opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Monday. Inspired Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 14.38 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.30). The stock has a market cap of £175.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09.

About Inspired Energy

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

