Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells 9,727 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50.

NYSE ZEN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.42. 1,568,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,723. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $317,846,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

