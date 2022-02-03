Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CEO Sells 8,195 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $153.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares during the period.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

