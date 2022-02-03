Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 125 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $10,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $11,865.00.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 253,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

