Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Sells 1,055 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,059,000 after acquiring an additional 109,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,205,000 after acquiring an additional 619,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

