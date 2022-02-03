Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $509.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

