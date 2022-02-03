Insider Selling: Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 117,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $731.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

