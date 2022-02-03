Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FICO traded down $9.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $495.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $424.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.18.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
