Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FICO traded down $9.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $495.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $424.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

