Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells 1,773 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $367,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FFIV stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,794. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average of $215.35. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

