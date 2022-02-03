Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $294,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $288,645.24.

On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 1,269,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Delek US by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Delek US by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Delek US by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

