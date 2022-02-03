Insider Selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP) CEO Sells 267,656 Shares of Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AXP stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average of $169.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in American Express by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

