Insider Selling: American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Director Sells 174,000 Shares of Stock

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Director Trevor Burns sold 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$12,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,307,500 shares in the company, valued at C$91,525.

Trevor Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American CuMo Mining alerts:

On Monday, January 17th, Trevor Burns sold 173,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$8,650.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Trevor Burns sold 85,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Trevor Burns sold 110,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$5,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Trevor Burns sold 13,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$650.00.

MLY stock opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.20, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04. American CuMo Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46.

American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About American CuMo Mining

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.