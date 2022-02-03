Insider Buying: Viridis Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMM) Insider Acquires 142,000 Shares of Stock

Viridis Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMM) insider Agha Pervez bought 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$42,174.00 ($29,910.64).

Viridis Mining and Minerals Company Profile

