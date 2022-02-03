Insider Buying: Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,520,276.32 in Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,488,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,980,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

