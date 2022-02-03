Insider Buying: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Buys $82,000.00 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NATI stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in National Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

