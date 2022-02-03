Insider Buying: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Purchases £332.82 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Carolyn McCall acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($24.86) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($447.46).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,905 ($25.61) on Thursday. Burberry Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,683.50 ($22.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($30.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,805.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,888.79. The company has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 11.60 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.89) to GBX 2,040 ($27.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($27.56) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.25) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,176.88 ($29.27).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

