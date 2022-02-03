Insider Buying: BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Insider Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) insider Ian Cockerill acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$46.35 ($32.87) per share, with a total value of A$162,225.00 ($115,053.19).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About BHP Group
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.