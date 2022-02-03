Insider Buying: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 300 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $10,446.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AGYS opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.68 million, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

