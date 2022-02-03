Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of IPHA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,817. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

