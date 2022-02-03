InMode (INMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. InMode has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

