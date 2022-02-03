Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. 317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 327,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

