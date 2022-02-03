Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of IR opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.