ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €15.00 ($16.85) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.34 ($16.11).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

