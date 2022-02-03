Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,372,400 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 1,106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.12. 6,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,505. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFNNF. Morgan Stanley cut Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

