INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 1,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 27,623 shares.The stock last traded at $78.55 and had previously closed at $77.29.

Specifically, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 151,801 shares of company stock worth $11,520,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INDT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

The company has a market cap of $785.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

