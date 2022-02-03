Indexed Finance Price Reaches $2.52 on Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 418.5% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $2.52 or 0.00006835 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $48,922.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.89 or 0.07130594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,880.38 or 0.99844374 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.