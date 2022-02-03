Indaptus Therapeutics’ (INDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDP opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 11,187 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $65,108.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,914,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

