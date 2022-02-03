Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. 553,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,098. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

