Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.61. 382,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,451. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.03. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$24.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.73.

IMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.88.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

