iMe Lab Price Reaches $0.0369 on Major Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $824,455.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.41 or 0.07122250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,727.25 or 0.99786277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054963 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

