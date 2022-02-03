Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.90-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.54-15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.42 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.69.

ITW opened at $235.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $196.07 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

