IGToken (IG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. IGToken has a market capitalization of $16,107.18 and $11.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IGToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IGToken has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00042787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00116095 BTC.

IGToken Profile

IGToken is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,786,056 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,024,188 coins. IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . IGToken’s official website is igtoken.net . The Reddit community for IGToken is https://reddit.com/r/IGToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGToken is a decentralization prediction platform, hoping to establish a consensus forecasting system with the same weight as the same, and use large data intelligent computing and analysis to realize enterprise application forecast. IGToken is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling IGToken

