IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY22 guidance to $9.27-$9.59 EPS.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $528.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,354. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $579.99 and its 200 day moving average is $630.21.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

