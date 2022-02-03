IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.25 Million

Equities analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post sales of $780.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $771.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $720.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $20.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.23. 998,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.99 and its 200-day moving average is $630.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.