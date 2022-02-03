IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. IDEX updated its Q1 guidance to $1.73-1.76 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.33-7.63 EPS.
Shares of IEX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,138. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.17. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $188.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
