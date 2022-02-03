ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $16.81 or 0.00045436 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $70.42 million and $724,390.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.01 or 0.07241620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.19 or 0.99766464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054702 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,189,606 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.