ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $16.74 on Top Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. ICHI has a total market cap of $70.16 million and approximately $445,269.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $16.74 or 0.00045261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.49 or 0.07192844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.73 or 0.99780246 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055050 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,190,974 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.