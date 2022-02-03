Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives GBX 245.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.83 ($3.31).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 228 ($3.07) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON IBST traded down GBX 1.06 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 199.94 ($2.69). 997,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 180.80 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.32). The stock has a market cap of £819.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

