Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives GBX 180 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.42).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 130 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON HYVE traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.37). 172,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.37. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 80.95 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The company has a market capitalization of £297.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

