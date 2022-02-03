Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 601,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

HYFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

HYFM traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,733. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 294,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

