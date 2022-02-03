Hydra Price Hits $8.90 on Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $76.59 million and $259,803.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $8.90 or 0.00024129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.24 or 0.07142901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00056001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,911.21 or 1.00087038 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,430,698 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

