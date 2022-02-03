Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H remained flat at $$92.90 during trading hours on Friday. 696,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,862. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

