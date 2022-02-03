Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,095,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.69 and a beta of -0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

