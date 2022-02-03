Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 6,190 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 137,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average is $118.99. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

