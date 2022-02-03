Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.91. 403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.19. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.