Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,858 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,272,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.17. 34,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,416. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

