Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $435.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.27.

HUM traded up $25.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $426.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

