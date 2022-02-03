Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys $14,830.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $14,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HSON opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $88.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $33.14.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSON. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

