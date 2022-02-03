HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7.6% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $773.36.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $481.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $610.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -289.76 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.56 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.