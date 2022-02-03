Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.15.
NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day moving average is $198.10. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $156.64 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
Hubbell Company Profile
Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.
